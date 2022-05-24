 What Offensive Personnel Group will we run the most? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Offensive Personnel Group will we run the most?

What Offensive group(s) will Fins use majority of the time? (Choose 2)

  • 23

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 22

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 21

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 20

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 13

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 12

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 11

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • 10

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 02

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 01

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
foozool13

foozool13

#12 #13 #23 #29 #54 #99
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 3, 2005
Messages
6,444
Reaction score
2,569
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Just throwing out there for discussion, what grouping do you think we will end up using most.

With the addition of Hill and paying out for Wilson off the bat in FA I feel like u need to get them on the field. I wonder if we would have still signed Wilson knowing we would get Hill? That’s essentially 3WRs that need to see the field.

With our RBs I would say we will likely see only one back there majority of the time, but we do have a FB we will use likely. He could be more of a H-Back role for us so he could be considered in the TE group. So that’s 2RBs or 1RB + H back/TE

Gesiki is a top catching 5 TE, but how much will his blocking skills hurt his chances to play. It will be interesting to watch this development Smythe is a solid blocker and decent catching the ball, but doesn’t do much as far as a true pass catching TE. We will obviously have at least 1 out there regardless of the situation. So that min 1TE and possibly 2.

I don’t see us using any 0 looks at any of the positions except maybe in few goalline packages.

SIDE NOTE: The 49ers used 11 personnel the most at 47%, but that was 27th in the NFL for that grouping. Followed by 21 personnel 36% (which was 12% more than any other team). 11 personnel is the most used grouping across the NFL.

https://www.sharpfootballanalysis.c...el-aiyuk-jennings-shanahan-nfl-playoffs-2021/

Below is the numbering breakdown if anyone needs it.

D7858A08-D4C1-4418-A5F0-25808FC888C5.jpeg
 
Last edited:
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,885
Reaction score
22,542
Age
69
Location
Miami
What package they will run will entirely depend on down and distance and where they are on the field. I think they will likely use a lot of three WR sets throughout most of their games but use mostly two and three TE sets and two RB’s in short yardage and goal line situations.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,720
Reaction score
22,339
In a perfect world... none of them.

Constantly changing what we are doing from play to play will give us more opportunities to catch the other teams with the wrong personnel on the field.

I believe that misdirection is generally more advantageous than just going with your 'best' 11.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,770
Reaction score
46,881
Location
The offseason doldrums...
foozool13 said:
Just throwing out there for discussion, what grouping do you think we will end up using most.

With the addition of Hill and paying out for Wilson off the bat in FA I feel like u need to get them on the field. I wonder if we would have still signed Wilson knowing we would get Hill? That’s essentially 3WRs that need to see the field. I would also adding

With our RBs I would say we will likely see only one back there majority of the time, but we do have a FB we will use likely. So that’s 2RBs

Gesiki is a top catching 5 TE, but how much will his blocking skills hurt his chances to play. It will be interesting to watch this development Smythe is a solid blocker and decent catching the ball, but doesn’t do much as far as a true pass catching TE.

Below is the numbering if anyone needs it.

View attachment 108549
Click to expand...
I say 11 looking at our roster.
 
TheRevoltingBlob

TheRevoltingBlob

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 11, 2020
Messages
1,341
Reaction score
3,789
Age
37
Location
Florida
Last year us and the Falcons were complete outliers in how often we ran 12 personnel. But that’s bc neither team was really running that. Pitts and Gesicki were operating as TE’s in name only.

So defining the grouping we run is kind of pointless. The bigger question is when Smythe (or Long) is acting as our in line TE… who is going to be that 3rd receiving option more often? Gesicki or Wilson?

I don’t know. Don’t really care. Both bring vastly different skill sets and are very good slot options.

(However we’re running a new system, so I don’t want to completely assume Gesicki will play the same near exclusive “big slot” role he has the past few years. Tho I believe it will be the case)
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
16,715
Reaction score
38,088
Age
57
Location
My own little world
foozool13 said:
Just throwing out there for discussion, what grouping do you think we will end up using most.

With the addition of Hill and paying out for Wilson off the bat in FA I feel like u need to get them on the field. I wonder if we would have still signed Wilson knowing we would get Hill? That’s essentially 3WRs that need to see the field.

With our RBs I would say we will likely see only one back there majority of the time, but we do have a FB we will use likely. He could be more of a H-Back role for us so he could be considered in the TE group. So that’s 2RBs or 1RB + H back/TE

Gesiki is a top catching 5 TE, but how much will his blocking skills hurt his chances to play. It will be interesting to watch this development Smythe is a solid blocker and decent catching the ball, but doesn’t do much as far as a true pass catching TE. We will obviously have at least 1 out there regardless of the situation. So that min 1TE and possibly 2.

I don’t see us using any 0 looks at any of the positions except maybe in few goalline packages.

SIDE NOTE: The 49ers used 11 personnel the most at 47%, but that was 27th in the NFL for that grouping. Followed by 21 personnel 36% (which was 12% more than any other team). 11 personnel is the most used grouping across the NFL.

https://www.sharpfootballanalysis.c...el-aiyuk-jennings-shanahan-nfl-playoffs-2021/

Below is the numbering breakdown if anyone needs it.

View attachment 108549
Click to expand...
Interesting observation about would we have picked up Wilson, had we known we were getting Hill.

This may be a bit of a trick question in that any time MG is in the game with Smythe it would technically be 12 personel, however they won't likely line up as two TEs.

IDK that any one alignment will be used a majority of the time. It will be mix and match according to individual matchups/gameplans.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
5,338
Reaction score
3,716
Location
SO CAL
Depends what Gesicki is considered. I consider him a WR3, but he is also a hybrid TE. I expect him to play WR3 for us and Ced Wilson will get some reps too when Gesicki moves to TE1 in obvious passing downs.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom