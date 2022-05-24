What Offensive Personnel Group will we run the most?

Just throwing out there for discussion, what grouping do you think we will end up using most.With the addition of Hill and paying out for Wilson off the bat in FA I feel like u need to get them on the field. I wonder if we would have still signed Wilson knowing we would get Hill? That’s essentially 3WRs that need to see the field.With our RBs I would say we will likely see only one back there majority of the time, but we do have a FB we will use likely. He could be more of a H-Back role for us so he could be considered in the TE group. So that’s 2RBs or 1RB + H back/TEGesiki is a top catching 5 TE, but how much will his blocking skills hurt his chances to play. It will be interesting to watch this development Smythe is a solid blocker and decent catching the ball, but doesn’t do much as far as a true pass catching TE. We will obviously have at least 1 out there regardless of the situation. So that min 1TE and possibly 2.I don’t see us using any 0 looks at any of the positions except maybe in few goalline packages.SIDE NOTE: The 49ers used 11 personnel the most at 47%, but that was 27th in the NFL for that grouping. Followed by 21 personnel 36% (which was 12% more than any other team). 11 personnel is the most used grouping across the NFL.Below is the numbering breakdown if anyone needs it.