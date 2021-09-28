 What Offseason Moves Are Actually Working? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Offseason Moves Are Actually Working?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

What moves since the 2021 season officially started in March have been working for Miami?

Seems like every move they made either isn’t showing dividends early or backfired completely.

two OCs?

Running off all the veterans?

Extending Baker before Gesicki? TBD?

Drafting Holland seems like the best move so far

Playing Jesse Davis at RT? We know what happened there.
 
Signed all these TEs and drafted another one and hardly even use them.

Malcolm Brown was 27/50 in converting short yardage for the Rams yet Miami keeps trying to use him for such plays with little success
 
dunegoon

Man, I had such high hopes in our offense this year. Was optimistic. Boy was I wrong. It's dreadful. Hopefully they figure things out soon
 
rickd13

I actually like Miami's last draft. I think Waddle, Philips, and Holland will all prove to be good players. Philips will take a little time because he's learning a new position, but I'm confident he'll get there.
 
