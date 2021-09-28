What Offseason Moves Are Actually Working?

Dolph N.Fan
What moves since the 2021 season officially started in March have been working for Miami?
Seems like every move they made either isn’t showing dividends early or backfired completely.
two OCs?
Running off all the veterans?
Extending Baker before Gesicki? TBD?
Drafting Holland seems like the best move so far
Playing Jesse Davis at RT? We know what happened there.
