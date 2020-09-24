What player OR what are you looking forward to seeing tonight?

As the title said what or who are u looking forward to see tonight in this game.



For me I want to see how Noah Igbinoghene handle himself after his baptism to the NFL on Sunday. Am rooting for him and I like his name lol.

I hear all the positive feedbacks on Solomon Kindley play up to Sunday. Now I want to see how he handles himself with a short week of preparation and also see him remain consistent in his play.



I want Fritzpatrick to play like he belongs tonight and NOT BE THE REASON the team loses the game like he did in game 1.



Mike Gesicki WOW was I impressed with that one handed catch he made. When I saw that I said he about to ball out and know and behold he gets over 100yds in that game on Sunday. I want to see him ball out again and put the naysayers mouth to rest. I want to see the offense uses him as a focal point in this game.



DEFENSE stop the run and HOLD UP in the pass game because Josh Allen tore us up. Now watching Cam Newton on Sunday if that team had decided to pass the ball HE WOULD OF TORE US UP AS WELL. Newton played GREAT on Sunday. Lets see how they function without Bryan Jones in this game. I want the defense to ball out as a unit.



Xavien Howard that game on Sunday told he that he isnt fully healthy and that he can only do so much on the field or he is giving lackluster effort in general.

I want see how he performs in this game and hope my suspicion is wrong.



Offense when I say offense am meaning the ENTIRE OFFENSIVE SIDE to play NFL football. I want to see the offense move the ball and score points cause if they dont The Jags will surely do it to us. I want the receivers to start making there catches and start getting separation and I wanna see some run after catch if possible.

I want to see the offensive line opening more running holes for our running backs and hold up like they been doing against the pass. Its been a long time I havent been concerned about the offensive line regarding the pass lol.



When u think about it its been a LONG TIME that we fans havent talked about multiple dolphin rookies and there capable play and the the fact that they are starting. Its been a positive to see and talk about regarding our rookies



Tell me what u guys want to see and or what player u are focused on .......CANT WAIT FOR PRIMETIME! PHINS UP!!!!