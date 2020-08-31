What rookies get starting nod from the get-go

dougb123
Here are the players I believe get starting nod
Noah Igbinoghene - looks like a steal, probably starts outside if X isn't ready to go and the slot if X is ready.
Austin Jackson - starting LT he may have a rough goat the beginning of the season, just hope he is a fast learner.
Soloman Kindley - RG all practice reports say he a good fit there and up to the task.
Raekwon Davis - dual threat as a run stopper and pass rusher - makes sense that he starts over Godchaux who is one dimensional.
4 starters 2020 draft -
also have Tua, Hunt, Brandon Jones, Malcome Perry who will contribute and work at becoming starters.
Didn't forget the long snapper - Blake Ferguson, they just don't count.
