What rookies get starting nod from the get-go

Here are the players I believe get starting nod



Noah Igbinoghene - looks like a steal, probably starts outside if X isn't ready to go and the slot if X is ready.

Austin Jackson - starting LT he may have a rough goat the beginning of the season, just hope he is a fast learner.

Soloman Kindley - RG all practice reports say he a good fit there and up to the task.

Raekwon Davis - dual threat as a run stopper and pass rusher - makes sense that he starts over Godchaux who is one dimensional.



4 starters 2020 draft -

also have Tua, Hunt, Brandon Jones, Malcome Perry who will contribute and work at becoming starters.



Didn't forget the long snapper - Blake Ferguson, they just don't count.