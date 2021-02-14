What route should we go for backup quarterback?

Tua has been proclaimed by Grier and Flores as the starter and all the coaching staff moves (OC decision and QB coach hire) align with this also. So imo that shouldn't even be a question anymore.



But my question is what route will the team go to backup their franchise quarterback? I think it is pretty obvious the team is ready to move away from Fitzpatrick and I think he will be seeking another team that will give him a decent chance to be a starter next season. Perhaps in a similar role as he had in Miami where he kept the seat warm until the young guy is ready to take over.



Do you think the team will want a veteran backup? Maybe a free agent singing like Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky or Tyrod Taylor?



Or do they look to the draft and use a mid to late round pick on a guy like Jamie Newman or Kellen Mond?



This is the big quarterback question Miami has this offseason. Who will back up Tua?