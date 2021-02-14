 What route should we go for backup quarterback? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What route should we go for backup quarterback?

Nublar7

FinHeaven Staff
Tua has been proclaimed by Grier and Flores as the starter and all the coaching staff moves (OC decision and QB coach hire) align with this also. So imo that shouldn't even be a question anymore.

But my question is what route will the team go to backup their franchise quarterback? I think it is pretty obvious the team is ready to move away from Fitzpatrick and I think he will be seeking another team that will give him a decent chance to be a starter next season. Perhaps in a similar role as he had in Miami where he kept the seat warm until the young guy is ready to take over.

Do you think the team will want a veteran backup? Maybe a free agent singing like Jacoby Brissett, Mitchell Trubisky or Tyrod Taylor?

Or do they look to the draft and use a mid to late round pick on a guy like Jamie Newman or Kellen Mond?

This is the big quarterback question Miami has this offseason. Who will back up Tua?
 
AdamD13

If the goal is to get the best backup for Miami to make the playoffs if Tua got hurt or benched, Fitz is the guy.

If the goal is the best path for Tua to be the unchallenged leader for the team, bring in another vet.

If there was a secret vote from players left over from last year who should start, I think Fitz would get more votes than Tua.
 
Smith21

Sign someone who has a similar skill set so the offense doesn’t need to change if a backup goes in, Colt McCoy?
 
