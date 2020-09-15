What Should The Coaching Staff Know Going Into Buffalo? (salty post)

I’d just would like to see some half time adjustments. New England lined up in the 2nd half and did the same exact thing they did to us in the first half. At least do something to force them to beat us another way. That’s what I was hoping because I don’t think Newton could beat us any other way than he did for 4 straight quarters.



I realize that wasn’t very specific, but it’s been my biggest gripe with Flores. He is a tremendous motivator and I think I Thats reason enough to deserve to be a head coach. He is, however, sub par with his x’s and o’s as he Seemingly can only run one system. In my opinion he needs to surround himself with innovative football minds much like Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas. Instead he promoted a yes man For DC and brought a Mediocre dinosaur out of retirement to dumb down the offense.