What Should The Coaching Staff Know Going Into Buffalo? (salty post)

Sirspud
Pro Bowler
- Joined
- Jun 24, 2004
- Messages
- 12,329
- Reaction score
- 2,335
- Age
- 35
- Location
- Haines City, Fl
Since this board is apparently full of coaches who just opted out of the season who claimed that not knowing the exact type of power read-option New England was gonna play with Cam, or that our downfield passing attack that worked against New England in week 17 wasn't gonna work on Sunday were fireable offenses, I'm gonna give everyone an opportunity to drop here, ahead of the Buffalo game this time, what completely obvious things the coaching staff should be ready for going into the game, and what the justification for their firing two games into the season should be.
Remember, football is an entirely predictable game, and you're smart! So don't hold in all that tremendous foresight about what Buffalo is certainly going to do against us. This is your big chance to let everyone know how cool and football smart you are!
