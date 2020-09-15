What Should The Coaching Staff Know Going Into Buffalo? (salty post)

S

Since this board is apparently full of coaches who just opted out of the season who claimed that not knowing the exact type of power read-option New England was gonna play with Cam, or that our downfield passing attack that worked against New England in week 17 wasn't gonna work on Sunday were fireable offenses, I'm gonna give everyone an opportunity to drop here, ahead of the Buffalo game this time, what completely obvious things the coaching staff should be ready for going into the game, and what the justification for their firing two games into the season should be.

Remember, football is an entirely predictable game, and you're smart! So don't hold in all that tremendous foresight about what Buffalo is certainly going to do against us. This is your big chance to let everyone know how cool and football smart you are!
 
I edited the thread title cause I didn't want to disparage those who genuinely know their football and actually wanted to contribute. I know some on here actually do a lot to understand schemes and film, far above what much of us can do. I was just trying to have a little fun at the monday morning QB's on here who act like every development that happened in a game should have been seen ahead of time. So I'm just saying hey, drop it here ahead of time.

But yeah, didn't realize how it would come off and that's my bad.
 
I understand the spirit of the post: Get people on record as to what we should do before the game, so all the Know it alls can't chime in after with all their gripes.
I also would love to hear that from coaching experts, as to what you would do, how you would do it, then see if Miami actually does it, if it works, and if it doesn't.
The salty tone might fail too catch many flies, though.
 
I’d just would like to see some half time adjustments. New England lined up in the 2nd half and did the same exact thing they did to us in the first half. At least do something to force them to beat us another way. That’s what I was hoping because I don’t think Newton could beat us any other way than he did for 4 straight quarters.

I realize that wasn’t very specific, but it’s been my biggest gripe with Flores. He is a tremendous motivator and I think I Thats reason enough to deserve to be a head coach. He is, however, sub par with his x’s and o’s as he Seemingly can only run one system. In my opinion he needs to surround himself with innovative football minds much like Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas. Instead he promoted a yes man For DC and brought a Mediocre dinosaur out of retirement to dumb down the offense.
 
AZStryker said:
I’d just would like to see some half time adjustments. New England lined up in the 2nd half and did the same exact thing they did to us in the first half. At least do something to force them to beat us another way. That’s what I was hoping because I don’t think Newton could beat us any other way than he did for 4 straight quarters.

I realize that wasn’t very specific, but it’s been my biggest gripe with Flores. He is a tremendous motivator and I think I Thats reason enough to deserve to be a head coach. He is, however, sub par with his x’s and o’s as he Seemingly can only run one system. In my opinion he needs to surround himself with innovative football minds much like Jimmy Johnson did in Dallas. Instead he promoted a yes man For DC and brought a Mediocre dinosaur out of retirement to dumb down the offense.
Click to expand...
I really think for the most part we played the scheme fine in the second half as far as adjustments. The players just didn't execute to get off the field. When they had the chance to make drive-ending tackles they let the ball carrier get the best of them every time. And it wore them down.
 
