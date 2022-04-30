What should we do on day 3??

Danny
I'd like to come out of this day with a RB,Center and Edge and of course we have 3 picks but two of those picks are in the 7th round.
Depending on who's on the board I'd look to move back some for an extra 5th round pick and I'd go OL first and then RB in the 5th
Some of the players I like still on the board as far as OL
Lindstrom-Connection to our OL coach
Tom-Can play anywhere along the line
as far as RB's there are still several good ones left,
Spiller
White
Pierce
Strong
then you have several TE's that I like but not sure we'll go there but I like Kolar and Ferguson
