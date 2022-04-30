 What should we do on day 3?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What should we do on day 3??

I'd like to come out of this day with a RB,Center and Edge and of course we have 3 picks but two of those picks are in the 7th round.
Depending on who's on the board I'd look to move back some for an extra 5th round pick and I'd go OL first and then RB in the 5th

Some of the players I like still on the board as far as OL
Lindstrom-Connection to our OL coach
Tom-Can play anywhere along the line

as far as RB's there are still several good ones left,

Spiller
White
Pierce
Strong

then you have several TE's that I like but not sure we'll go there but I like Kolar and Ferguson
 
I don't think you are going to get a fifth round pick to move down in the fourth round.
 
Draft a RB in the 4th. Maybe then 2 OL in the 7th and hope we find a diamond in the rough.

I cant see us going any other way than RB in the 4th, considering McDaniels experience as a run game coordinator.
 
there were several trades where teams moved down just a few spots for an extra pick but we'll see
 
I really like Pierre Strong Jr. (RB) quite a bit. I could see him fitting in well and thriving in McDaniel's offense. He's a home run threat waiting to happen.

I also like Tariq Woolen, Damone Clark/Darrian Beavers (yes, I would double down on LB's), Max Mitchell, Perrion Winfrey, and Darian Kinnard.

I would be happy to hear any of those names called, but especially Strong Jr.


FINS UPPPPPPPP! 👍
 
Yeah. I think they can get an extra pick. I just don’t think they can get a fifth round pick unless they move out of the fourth round entirely. For example, I think a team would trade Miami their fifth round pick and a sixth or seventh for their fourth, but I don’t think a team would swap picks in the fourth and give up a fifth to do it.
 
