What The Fins Need. DE vs. WR

You are pulling the trigger on our 1st pick in 2021.
a) Stud Wide Receiver
b) Stud Pass Rusher
You feel that either player is a Pro Bowl caliber player at their position.
Taking out the personalities, forgetting the names, and assuming all else to be equal.....
......what position pick elevates our team more?
