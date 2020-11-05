What The Fins Need. DE vs. WR

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

You are pulling the trigger on our 1st pick in 2021.

a) Stud Wide Receiver
b) Stud Pass Rusher

You feel that either player is a Pro Bowl caliber player at their position.
Taking out the personalities, forgetting the names, and assuming all else to be equal.....

......what position pick elevates our team more?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Probably Chase as PW looks a little sophomore sloppy so far.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

I would take the best WR available. Theres some interesting DE prospects that will fit Flores scheme to be had later in the draft. Also some LB/Edge hybrid types.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Let’s see...the defense has been playing lights out and generating pressure and sacks and strips and TD against opposing QBs.

The offense can barely muster any thing.

OP ask defense vs offense which side needs more infusing of talent?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Finfan83nj said:
I would take the best WR available. Theres some interesting DE prospects that will fit Flores scheme to be had later in the draft. Also some LB/Edge hybrid types.
Wonder if Stronebridge the kid from NC is going to play any?
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

If I had to venture to guess I'd go with neither. Finding an elite pass rusher was never a top priority for the Pats during Flores' time there. They loaded up in the secondary and had a rotating cast of characters on the d-line.

Wide receivers drafted that high are so hit and miss. And even when you hit on one like Atlanta did with Jones or Cincinnati did with Green back in the '11 how often does that player end up contributing to a winning team? And when you draft a Corey Davis, Mike Williams, John Ross, Devin White, etc.... its so damaging to your team. I'd rather see them target someone they like in the late first/early second range.
 
M

madridfinfan

Our D has been scheming lately and getting to the QB. Ogbah is playing lights out. Not so sure who id pick that high as a DE. Rousseau is tempting, but he’s a boom/bust pick. Think you can find some good edge rushers with 2A pick.

Think we need to grab someone who’s plug and play. Id go WR with our 1B (one of Bateman, the 2 Bama WR or Rondale Moore should be available). For 1A, I’m going OT Sewell if the stars line up in our favor. Plan B: LB with Parsons or Mosley. Heck, I might even consider a trade down and grab OC Humphrey (who I think will be gone by pick 12-15).
 
