What the NCAA should do

With expansion coming to the ACC, it is my fear that things are going to get out of hand. Talk by some of mega conferences of 14 or 16 teams seems foolish right now, but who is to say that it could not be a real possibility in the future. Before this gets too out of hand, I think that the NCAA should step in and change some things around. The two main changes that should be made are:

1) Limit all conferences to have no more than 10 members

2) Allow 10 member conferences to have two 5 team divisions and a conference championship for football.

Limiting conferences to 10 teams may seem drastic, but college athletic programs and the current conferences are getting too money hungry. Look at what the ACC is doing. Syracuse and Boston College do not fit in with a conference that has all of its schools located in the south. If you put the cap on teams in the conferences, you force conferences that make geographical sense and it brings college sports back to being about the competition, the love of the game, and the fans, rather than money.
 
I see your in India...so i'm not sure if you understand how big boy football works.....NCAA doesn't have teeth or much control over the major conferences...The Conferences control all....
The more programs,the larger TV footprint is what the conference are going for...Larger footprint .better network TV deals.
Your basically asking the NCAA to tell the conferences, they can't make anymore money.....The commissioners would just laugh at the NCAA...
 
