What the NFL Thinks of the Six First-Round QB Prospects We asked four personnel execs, two offensive coordinators and a quarterbacks coach to break down each of the six first-round quarterback candidates. Plus, a ranking of the top candidates of the next coaching cycle, why Tom Brady's market might be more limited than you think, the draft's impact...

We asked four personnel execs, two offensive coordinators and a quarterbacks coach to break down each of the six first-round quarterback candidates. Plus, a ranking of the top candidates of the next coaching cycle, why Tom Brady's market might be more limited than you think, the draft's impact on free agency and the latest on the CBA.