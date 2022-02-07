What to do about TE position?

With McDaniel now as coach he seems to like to use the TE as a multiple weapon. Now this could just because he had Kettle. Anyway so what should Miami do at TE.

Internal options:

1. Resign Gesicki. No way I do this for filling the TE role. Gesicki just can't play TE, especially the style McDaniel like out of the TE.

2 Resign Smythe. This is the cheap option. He has slowly improved. He is a solid/good blocker not great. His receiving has gotten better. He was actually very efficient last year. 34 catches on only 41 targets and 10.5 YPR. Now he has not been flex out much (into the slot), so can he handle playing a more multiple style? Also with a low target number, there's always the unknown will it translate over a higher rate?

3. Long. Well who really knows what we got here at all.

External options.

1. Draft. Not real big on this one as usually true TE'S take a few years to develop.

2. FA pick up. This could be a way to go. Especially if Dallas can't keep Schultz. Njuko could be an option as well.



To me if Schultz hits the open market that is who I would go after. Now he is going to get paid. But after OL, he would be my number one target. Schultz would fit perfect in McDaniel O. He is a better blocker then Smythe and a better receiver then Gesicki. He is that true multiple weapon at TE. Plays a ton of snaps because he exels in-line and in the slot. Probably will take at minimum 4 years at 15 million per. But he is only going to be 26 and would be a big time weapon.