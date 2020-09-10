What to do about the onside kick?

Watching the Texans attempt one reminded me just how hard it is now w the new rules. It feels like there is no chance to recover it anymore. Used to be an exciting play. Were guys hurt that often on it that they changed it? Not sure I’m a fan of the 4th and 15 - because w lot of times teams will get cheap 1st downs on illegal contact type penalties as well. But the current play is not sustainable IMO. Thoughts on how to get this back to being a meaningful play?