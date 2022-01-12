 What top 3 OL coaches r available? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What top 3 OL coaches r available?

Austin Tatious said:
Potentially Mike Munchak but he has been under fire in Denver for poor offensive line play there.
People got to stop mentioning Munchak. Him and Fangio (as options for any coaching position w/Miami period) They both declined to even interview with Miami for HC job before Miami hired Flores. No way Munchak is coming to Miami to be an O-line coach when he declined to possibly be the HC a few years ago.
 
