What top 3 OL coaches r available?

Not Player fan Team Fan!!
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2021
- Messages
- 50
- Reaction score
- 66
- Age
- 45
- Location
- IL
I am not familiar with most of these dudes but figured finheaven fam would know. Who is available?
People got to stop mentioning Munchak. Him and Fangio (as options for any coaching position w/Miami period) They both declined to even interview with Miami for HC job before Miami hired Flores. No way Munchak is coming to Miami to be an O-line coach when he declined to possibly be the HC a few years ago.Potentially Mike Munchak but he has been under fire in Denver for poor offensive line play there.