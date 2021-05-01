What veteran RB could we trade for?

Day 3 of the draft is becoming the annual dolphins missed on top RBs, the sky is falling and then Grier trades a 5th for a veteran RB. So let’s look at some possible options. Melvin Gordon, Broncos made a move for Javonte Williams, Gordon has a big salary for average production. Not sure a 5th would be enough but he could be an option. Raheem Mostert 49ers (we love 9ers RBs) and they just selected Trey Sermon and Signed Wayne Gallman. Ronald Jones II I believe he’s in final year of his deal, they resigned Leonard Fournette who started to take over as RB1 for them and they drafted Keyshawn Vaughn early last year.