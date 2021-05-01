 What veteran RB could we trade for? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What veteran RB could we trade for?

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Day 3 of the draft is becoming the annual dolphins missed on top RBs, the sky is falling and then Grier trades a 5th for a veteran RB. So let’s look at some possible options. Melvin Gordon, Broncos made a move for Javonte Williams, Gordon has a big salary for average production. Not sure a 5th would be enough but he could be an option. Raheem Mostert 49ers (we love 9ers RBs) and they just selected Trey Sermon and Signed Wayne Gallman. Ronald Jones II I believe he’s in final year of his deal, they resigned Leonard Fournette who started to take over as RB1 for them and they drafted Keyshawn Vaughn early last year.
 
circumstances

circumstances

i like melvin gordon.

no idea how much he's making.

they will probably draft an RB, bring in a couple UDFA RB, and see who gets cut post-draft, during TC, and when teams have to cut down to 53.

might also do some Practice Squad poaching, after we've seen some guys in pre-season, once those are set up.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Todd Gurley or Adrien Peterson on a one year contract. Next year, do it again.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Once Harris, Etienne, and Williams were gone a high draft pick wasn’t worth the investment.

Miami can’t afford to take on much salary without making some significant cuts so trading for a vet is limited unless the other team picks up most of the salary like the Dolphins did with Flowers.

They may draft one today, but I see them bringing in lots of bodies into camp and survival of the fittest.
 
TheMageGandalf

TheMageGandalf

Danny said:
none. We can still draft one today in the 5th round
Maybe... but I am not excited with what's left at RB...not sure if the quality is much better than what we have....might be better to address other areas at this point with whatever picks we have left...
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Forgot to mention the best trade option. James Robinson from Jags. They drafted Travis Ettiene and I’ve seen some people say Robinson may not be a scheme fit for jags new offense
 
Mach2

Mach2

Danny said:
none. We can still draft one today in the 5th round
We could and may but I don't know that it's a priority. Then again, any player selected from here on likely has an uphill climb to make the roster, regardless of position.

Was wondering if you had some sort of breakdown watching the draft?

Are you dealing with it alright?.....lol
 
