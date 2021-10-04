 What we have done with our draft picks, and what we should do moving forward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What we have done with our draft picks, and what we should do moving forward

Disclaimer: I am going to stay away from discussing Tua, and player not to be named. Picking a qb is the most riskiest picks that involve a lot of hindsight in conversations.

This season is giving many lots of things to think about. This team started the 2021 draft being complacent about two things.

a) Their offensive line
b) Linebackers

Who did we drafted?

1. Slot WR
2. Developing pass rusher
3. Safety
4. Offensive Lineman


We sacrificed a lot of collateral for our 6 round pick. After we traded down we acquired a No. 12 pick, first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, and a third-round pick in 2022.

1. Rashawn Slater was going to be available at number 12 for us. So far he has only allowed 5 pressures, and would have been a better choice for us. But our team did not properly access their own player's weaknesses.
And we would have kept a 1st round pick next year.

2. Philips was a good pick by us. I don't feel confident we are playing him to his strengths, or are developing him to his strengths.

3. Holland will get better.

4. Eichenberg was overdrafted, and is extremely overated by people here. Sam Cosmi drafted a few picks later ended up being a stud.


Either how I am not going to pick apart everything , but I am going to point out a few flaws in our direction that ended up being costly in the end. This team would have looked at lot better with Rashawn Slater, and Cosmi minus a slot receiver. The slot receiver experiment was great on paper, but when you don't have a line, or a consistent play caller at qb then you are gonna pay for your bad decisions.


Grier 21-22 years in this Organization, and having about 4-5 years in management decisions needs to be fired at the end of the season regardless if we have a winning season or not. Perhaps we need someone else
to be more aggressive with our situations in our team, and make more bolder decisions.
 
My biggest issue is that the Front Office misjudged the quality of the OL so badly heading into the draft. And with a QB that had only started 10 games coming off a major injury, the OL should have been under an even bigger microscope.
 
they've been messing up for years...this is nothing new
 
They should have built the O-line and stuck with a QB like Fitz, and then inserted in Tua when the offense was complete with a competent staff. Instead, they ignored the O-line and RB position, have nobodies learning on the job coaching the offense, and inserted Tua into an impossible situation. Surprise, surprise, he got hurt behind a terrible O-line.
 
The common denominator in all the losing for the past 20 years has been Grier, I think it’s time for him to go.
 
Clearly we can’t draft for crap in the first rounders. Trade it for Watson. We are begging for a Top Tier QB for years!
 
