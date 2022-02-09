 What will you want for first McDaniel player move ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What will you want for first McDaniel player move ?

F

fastball83

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
1,295
Reaction score
207
Age
52
Location
france (ST ETIENNE)
Hey

I am very happy with the Mc Daniel hire …..I don t know why but I have a good feeling about this hire for our beloved Dolphins.

the first player love that I would like Mc Daniel doing is resign Mike Gesicki because I am 100% sure that with a good calling system based on his ability he could be an unstoppable weapon

IMO he was never used correctly by our last staff but I don t want him to go elsewhere and score every week on opponent defense

I really think Mc Daniel is able to put him against the best mistmach for him every week and MG with Waddle and 2 others solid WR would be very hard to stop

JMO
 
B

Birdmond

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
5,125
Reaction score
4,491
It would be encouraging if McDaniel had a use for Gesicki. I’ll be shocked if he does.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
7,222
Reaction score
3,940
Location
Orlando, Florida
McDaniel had Kittle, and Debo to work with. It would be nice if Mike is able to come back to this team and be used as a weapon. As many have pointed out, Mike needs to do a better job blocking. Rest assure, Mike will have a great season next year with whoever he plays with.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom