What will you want for first McDaniel player move ?

Hey



I am very happy with the Mc Daniel hire …..I don t know why but I have a good feeling about this hire for our beloved Dolphins.



the first player love that I would like Mc Daniel doing is resign Mike Gesicki because I am 100% sure that with a good calling system based on his ability he could be an unstoppable weapon



IMO he was never used correctly by our last staff but I don t want him to go elsewhere and score every week on opponent defense



I really think Mc Daniel is able to put him against the best mistmach for him every week and MG with Waddle and 2 others solid WR would be very hard to stop



JMO