I not want win,i want see our practice Squad Players and see we can use them for depth or not.

I Hope its Last Game for both,BCS for me rebuild not worked again.

1:7 was too Bad,and even our winning Streak was rarely nice to watch. Win ist nice but not like this .

Harbaugh,Pederson i dont know,but we need an offensive HC.

Stick with Tua for one year(Minimum)

Sign RT ,LT and C in FA

Resign Ogbah and Gesicky

Draft 2 WR and 2 RB

Then after next Season can think about Tua.