I always want to win. I feel like this past draft class has given Grier another shot (and I cant believe I'm saying that). I think we will win at least 8 games and that will give Flores another shot.



I think it's clear, Grier sucks at drafting OL and has neglected the run game for far too long. I think it's clear Flores needs REAL help running the offense and creating a game plan. I don't think they've been bad enough for Ross to make drastic changes though.