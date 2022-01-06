What would I do for next season....

A) Goodbye Grier, hello Marvin Allen. Promote Allen. In his first year on the organization Allen helped to deliver one of the best drafts y can remember. It is no coincidence. On the other side, Grier and his 2020 draft was as ugly as they get. And thats considering Tuas grade is still in the air. However there were multiple choices that could have been made that were better that what Grier delivered. Even fans on this site could have done better just by taking advice from websites. Thats how bad Grier ruined an historic draft with 3 first round picks. He must be punished for it.

B) Goodbye Flores. Problem I have with him is he has failed big time to asemble a competitive offense. From players, to coaches, to gameplanning. Total falilure. 3 years and nothing. OL is a joke, running game non existent. 80% of finheaven knew it since 2019. Flores failed big time and I dont see him hiring any top OC. If Flores stays I would directly hire an OC and tell Flores the new OC is 100% responsible for offense, players, schemes, play-calling and rotation.

C) Time to get rid of players not worth the money and players not contributing. OL overhaul. Bye to Jackson, Davis, Dieter, and almost all the bench except maybe Kindley. If nobody in the bench is better than 4 of the 5 that played this year they are not worth keeping. Bye to Igbo, Williams, Wilson, Coleman. Would not resign Gesiki, he is good but can easily be replaced. Resign Ogbah. Bye to Sanders and our Punter.

D) Find a OT in FA. Dream scenario a top LT and then put Eichenberg at RT. Find some seviceable OL like Karras at C and OG. Find a couple of WRs and a TE in FA.

E) Draft a true ILB with range and tackle skills, a RB, a WR and a OG/C in the first four rounds.

F) Keep developing Tua with an OL that at least is mediocre and see what happens. From there you can see if Tua is the one or not. It looks like he might be, but I am not sure. If not then draft a QB in 2023.

G) I think there is a lot to like in the future when you see the talent in some young players like Holland and Waddle.

I believe that with the right scheme and coaching we dont need to start from scratch.