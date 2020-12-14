What Wr's Will Be Back Next Yr

It's well known that we have a wealth of draft picks, fa money and that we desperately need upgrades at WR. I see other post talking about some of these young guys playing now getting experience and maybe having potential. You have proven veteran WR that covid out like Hurns and Wilson. You also got two solid starting nfl WR that are really good when healthy in Parker and William's. We can't bring in big time FA WR and draft high pick WR and keep starters like Parker or William's. Who are we replacing and who is staying next yr.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Parker is the only safe bet to return and then unfortunately Grant. I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami trades Preston Williams. Though everyone after Parker can be replaced if a upgrade is available via draft or FA.
Yeah, if were going with the speed movement with a high pick or fa then they would be your 1,2 and Parker. Doubt your going to use a high pick or top fa as your 4th wr.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
I personally want the top 4 picks Miami use to be OL, WR, WR, RB
Yeah, I know ol and rb will be part of the offseasons acquisitions but this convo is how much high end capital we use on WR and how many we bring in. I'm definitely thinking rb and ol in see end round.
 
Michael Morris said:
Yeah, I know ol and rb will be part of the offseasons acquisitions but this convo is how much high end capital we use on WR and how many we bring in. I'm definitely thinking rb and ol in see end round.
I see at least 2-3 WRs being drafted overall and maybe a mid tier one signed in FA to go with Parker and Grant and possibly Williams.
 
Dolph N.Fan said:
Parker is the only safe bet to return and then unfortunately Grant. I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami trades Preston Williams. Though everyone after Parker can be replaced if a upgrade is available via draft or FA.
Who gonna trade for Preston Williams??? Haha. If you have any smarts you wait until the Fins cut his lame *** and then pick him up.
 
I think most of them will come to camp.

As far as who will stick: Parker, Williams, and Bowden are locks I think.

Perry and Callaway will fight for a spot.

Hurns/Wilson/Grant are all available for 7th round picks.

Hollins only sticks if we have a major injury during camp.
 
I'll just say this......IMHO if you take away Kelce, Hill, and CEH......the Chiefs wouldn't be all that.
 
Nobody on the current roster is safe at WR other than Parker. Grier needs to get us two quality wideouts. Either in Rounds one or two or thru FA (Smith-Schuster).
 
Parker & Bowden & Grant for special teams.

I could see them trading Preston for a day 2 or day 3 pick if they draft a WR high or maybe just give Tua as many weapons as possible.

I believe Callaway & Ford will be free agents this coming year.

Hurns and Wilson will fight for roster spots.
 
