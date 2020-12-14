What Wr's Will Be Back Next Yr

It's well known that we have a wealth of draft picks, fa money and that we desperately need upgrades at WR. I see other post talking about some of these young guys playing now getting experience and maybe having potential. You have proven veteran WR that covid out like Hurns and Wilson. You also got two solid starting nfl WR that are really good when healthy in Parker and William's. We can't bring in big time FA WR and draft high pick WR and keep starters like Parker or William's. Who are we replacing and who is staying next yr.