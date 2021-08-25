What's going on in the FinHeaven Lounge you ask ?

fishfanmiami
All kinds of fun stuff
@Fin Fan in Cali , @Danny , @Durango_95 and @GreenDolphinSt , @Finfan83nj and many others post great music daily
We review movies and new TV shows
The guys post the funniest stuff in the images thread
We are having 2 8 team Fantasy Football leagues
Brother @Fin-Loco is the commish this year
@WeVie who hasn't posted with us in years is back and killing it
@ONole1 , @Durango_95 , @RichmondWeb , @RedFive , @Thumper1016 , @Dolphin North , @BC Phins4Life , @KBEE , @Finfan83nj , @Mark_J , @INTUAITRUST ,@kevphin , @BigNastyFish , @Stoobz ,
@GreenDolphinSt , @NY8123 , @Buddy , @Vaark , @Ozfin , @13marino13 , @Henrik , @'Deep all keep the place hopping
We also give out cool awards monthly like the Best New Poster gets a custom sig and the Poster of the Month gets a banner
Check it out
First drink is on @NY8123
Film and Television Critic's Corner
Discuss and review your favorite forms of entertainment other fanatics.
finheaven.com
