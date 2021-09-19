 What's Houston's Phone Number????? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's Houston's Phone Number?????

if tua has to miss time id try to get trace mcsorely off baltimores practice squad....no hes probably not the answer either but i think his skillset could mesh with the players we have and the rpo offense since he does have the ability to run and he knows how to feed gesicki
 
I know this is an over reaction thread. But I'm not a believer in Tua. It's his small fragile frame and injury history for me. Always has been. We should not have picked him and I think we need to pick up a big, strong QB with No major injuries. Not picking Herbert is going to haunt us.

Yes, I realize our line is trash as well
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Tua is Done! He can't do it with this line and now he's hurt. Time to either sell out to win now or tank!!!!
They should call Houston to see what it would take to trade for Tunsil. He is much better than any offensive lineman they now have on the Dolphin’s OL.
 
