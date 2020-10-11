Whats in a game grade?

Miami 43-17 over San Francisco



How we graded out against the 49ers



A+ Dolphins



After the Dolphins' loss to the Seahawks last week, people started to wonder when Tua Tagovailoa would take over as Miami's starting quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick was given another chance to start on Sunday and he made the most of his opportunity with a monster performance. The defense as a unit was the true X-factor in this matchup, however, as they sacked the 49ers quarterbacks a total of five times and forced three turnovers. We saw the Dolphins improve as the year went on last season, and that might be something that happens this year as well.



F 49ers



With Jimmy Garoppolo back in the starting lineup and a 1-3 team coming to town, this appeared to be a great opportunity for the 49ers to get back on track. Just kidding. Garoppolo was benched in the second half and San Francisco's defense allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to complete 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Put simply, everything went wrong for the 49ers in Week 5 and there will surely be questions about the quarterback position moving forward





Wait a minute, wait a minute, those grades seem accurate but the rhetoric is all wrong.



The "F" for the 49ers was based on "Garoppolo was benched in the second half and San Francisco's defense allowed Ryan Fitzpatrick to complete 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns. Put simply, everything went wrong for the 49ers ….".



There is some considerable inconsistency with - Oh they benched their QB, let Fitzpatrick complete 22 of 28 passes & 3 TDS & everything went wrong and a grade of "F".



A more reasonable statement would have been that Garoppolo played so badly that he had to be replaced by the second half, the defense couldn't stop Fitzpatrick and they just could not have played the game much worse.



That kind of statement defines an "F".



At least they were consistent in that their rhetoric vs. "grade mismatch was just as bad with the Dolphins. In spite of rating our game as an "A+", their lukewarm comments, sprinkled with a negative reference to a our past game was "Ryan Fitzpatrick was given another chance to start on Sunday and he made the most of his opportunity with a monster performance. The defense as a unit was the true X-factor in this matchup, however, as they sacked the 49ers quarterbacks a total of five times and forced three turnovers. We saw the Dolphins improve as the year went on last season, and that might be something that happens this year as well.".



This "Fitzpatrick was given another chance" should never have been part of their response. " The defense as a unit was the true X-factor in this matchup" should have been something like "The defense as a unit dominated in this matchup" for their rhetoric to match a grade of "A+".



My "least favorite" part of the response was "We saw the Dolphins improve as the year went on last season, and that might be something that happens this year as well.". This - Oh gee, well maybe they are becoming OK- crap has to go. Allow me to make a more accurate response, you know , something a journalist would write as opposed to this hack, - "We are seeing the Dolphins improve as a team this year in almost every facet of the game and it was done against some well regarded teams. This could be the start of a very successful rebuilding program".



The dolphins played a great game and that makes me happy.



This grading looked good at first until I read the hacks watered down , dismissive and understated rhetoric to support the grade he sprinkled out. Screw him!!!



I feel much better now, especially when I consider how much cash this jerk may have lost if he used his "infinite" knowledge of football to place a BIG bet on the 49er's.























