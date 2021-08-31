INTUAITRUST
What’s More Important in NFL Quarterback Development: Nature or Nurture?
Highly drafted quarterbacks are often seen as saving graces in the NFL. But many of the league’s most successful passers weren’t taken all that high, or didn’t start right away. So what matters more for long-term success: a QB’s talent level or their situation?
www.theringer.com
“It takes young quarterbacks close to three years,” Pederson says. “Three years to truly understand the offense, understand defense.”
But nobody gets three years of patience anymore—least of all highly drafted quarterbacks.