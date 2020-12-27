What’s next for tua

Next year you need to clear out the competition and take your lumps with the kid...who should have way better options, a minicamp, a training camp and this year under his belt.



This game was about the work of a whole organization's ambition being preserved because coach wasnt afraid to ruffle a kid's feathers.



The whole team knows their job is on the line every play and coach will try another option at any position to win a game.



For Tua, it's learning what is possible in any situation and knowing he has more to learn to process info as fast as Fitz does.

Say what you will but Fitz processes the 411 like a mofo'n boss.