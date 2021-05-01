 Whats the best way to get season tix | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whats the best way to get season tix

C

cane77

Club Member
Joined
Feb 1, 2021
Messages
11
Reaction score
10
Age
44
Location
Miami
I'm loving the draft and moving to Miami next month. I want to buy season tix. What's the best way to buy? Just go on Dolphins website? Is there any way to get a discount? The seats available aren't the best, any way for me to find someone with better seats and pay them for the right to their season tix?

Which side is home? I see lower bowl tix available in the 114-120 sections is that home/visiting side?

Any thoughts on best spot for shade?

Thank you for thoughts
 
C

cane77

Club Member
Joined
Feb 1, 2021
Messages
11
Reaction score
10
Age
44
Location
Miami
I've been a fan for 35 years so very familiar with disappointment. I bleed Phins and Canes and I'd buy tix even if I knew we were going 0-16. Just trying to figure out how to get the best seats I can.
 
T

Tiger

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 7, 2013
Messages
723
Reaction score
172
cane77 said:
I'm loving the draft and moving to Miami next month. I want to buy season tix. What's the best way to buy? Just go on Dolphins website? Is there any way to get a discount? The seats available aren't the best, any way for me to find someone with better seats and pay them for the right to their season tix?

Which side is home? I see lower bowl tix available in the 114-120 sections is that home/visiting side?

Any thoughts on best spot for shade?

Thank you for thoughts
Click to expand...
Call 1-888-Fins-tix and speak to a representative they will be able to help you better than anyone here can.
 
cuban_refugee

cuban_refugee

Football On My Mind 24 Hrs Per Day
Joined
Apr 18, 2005
Messages
1,420
Reaction score
77
Location
Atlanta
I’ve been considering season tickets too. Just go on Miami Dolphins.com and show interest by filling out form and a rep will call you. Prices vary considering sections. They are non-negotiable I learned. Be careful getting anything lower level on visitors side bc sun is brutal Sep thru Oct.
 
C

cane77

Club Member
Joined
Feb 1, 2021
Messages
11
Reaction score
10
Age
44
Location
Miami
cuban_refugee said:
I’ve been considering season tickets too. Just go on Miami Dolphins.com and show interest by filling out form and a rep will call you. Prices vary considering sections. They are non-negotiable I learned. Be careful getting anything lower level on visitors side bc sun is brutal Sep thru Oct.
Click to expand...
Thank you
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom