Whats the best way to get season tix

I'm loving the draft and moving to Miami next month. I want to buy season tix. What's the best way to buy? Just go on Dolphins website? Is there any way to get a discount? The seats available aren't the best, any way for me to find someone with better seats and pay them for the right to their season tix?



Which side is home? I see lower bowl tix available in the 114-120 sections is that home/visiting side?



Any thoughts on best spot for shade?



Thank you for thoughts