While I agree that Gesicki was used less than normal last week because they wanted to use TE’s who could provide better blocking. That still doesn’t excuse the fact that Gesicki had zero catches whe he was in for 50% of the offensive plays.



While I believe Gesicki is an excellent receiving TE, he has a history of playing great in a few games during the season and completely disappearing in other games. The better TE’s in the league show up

and make an impact each game.



If Gesicki expects to be paid like a top TE in the league. He needs to make an impact as a receiver in every game and not play an entire game with no catches.