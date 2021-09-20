What's The Difference Between Austin Jackson & A Free-Swinging Gate?

Remember weeks ago there was a thread asking who this year's whipping boys were going to be regardless of how the team does?



Overwhelming majority said Austin Jackson and Noah igbinoghene.



This is why NFL folks and media darlings shouldn't dismiss die hard fans input. I'm not saying overreact and manage based on what we say all the time, but to think we are all "wrong" and don't know what we are seeing or evaluating is BS. Many of us probably pay more attention and spend more time on the Dolphins than some of the players or non-players.