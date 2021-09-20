 What's The Difference Between Austin Jackson & A Free-Swinging Gate? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's The Difference Between Austin Jackson & A Free-Swinging Gate?

Vaark

Vaark

Big Blue Buddy Booster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
35,456
Reaction score
42,028
Location
Left turn and down road from Aldi
E_u3R1mWUAQnFnw
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,322
Reaction score
1,998
Age
44
Location
MD
Remember weeks ago there was a thread asking who this year's whipping boys were going to be regardless of how the team does?

Overwhelming majority said Austin Jackson and Noah igbinoghene.

This is why NFL folks and media darlings shouldn't dismiss die hard fans input. I'm not saying overreact and manage based on what we say all the time, but to think we are all "wrong" and don't know what we are seeing or evaluating is BS. Many of us probably pay more attention and spend more time on the Dolphins than some of the players or non-players.
 
N

NMB Fin

Active Roster
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
513
Reaction score
304
Location
Miami
Most alarming to me is Hunts play . He was the only one i was holding out hope for. He looked brutal
 
N

NMB Fin

Active Roster
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
513
Reaction score
304
Location
Miami
rickd13 said:
How can this be? I thought all the problems were because Tua sucks.
Click to expand...
please i dont wanna re live the "tannehill " era where we refuse to place any blame on the QB. I want him to work out as much as the next man but he has not looked great at all. Terrible line or not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom