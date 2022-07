I still think the offensive line is key. Boring I know but this team really needs competence up front to succeed. I’ve established my opinion on Tua. Can be really good but needs protection. Isn’t going to run around for his life and flick it 70 yards downfield for a wide open Hill. Not gonna happen. Needs to be able to setup and throw, the line is key. I think the starting 5 will be fine despite some unknowns. Broken record I know but an Armstead injury is season wrecking to me until I see that it’s not. Teams capable of 10+ wins with some luck on the injury front.