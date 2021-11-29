What's up with Sanders?

The Jason Sanders of 2020 did not show up for 2021. He's missed several FGs now, and yesterday broke his streak of making PATs. Could this be mental? Is he injured? Could it be because he has a new holder this year? His drop-off has been mentioned here before, but no one has really discussed it. I believe that he did make a few long FGs this season, but he's no longer Mr. Reliable. I realize that no one here knows exactly why he's missing kicks, but this is a discussion forum, right?