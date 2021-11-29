 What's up with Sanders? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's up with Sanders?

gofins60

gofins60

The Jason Sanders of 2020 did not show up for 2021. He's missed several FGs now, and yesterday broke his streak of making PATs. Could this be mental? Is he injured? Could it be because he has a new holder this year? His drop-off has been mentioned here before, but no one has really discussed it. I believe that he did make a few long FGs this season, but he's no longer Mr. Reliable. I realize that no one here knows exactly why he's missing kicks, but this is a discussion forum, right?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Regression to the mean.

He had an outstanding season last year. To get a clear picture of any player you have to have, I would say, a three season sample size.
 
tommyp

tough stretch but he is deserving some slack. i think he will still be a top 5 kicker for years to come
 
gofins60

gofins60

Breaking that PAT streak was a bummer. The PAT used to be practically automatic until the League made them longer, and now Kickers miss on a somewhat regular basis. Sanders' streak of over 60 successful PATs is actually impressive after that change in distance.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

You can sum up Sanders issues in one word. Confidence. Last year he had it. This year he doesn’t. This is normal human psyche. Does he have the fortitude to overcome it? Only he can answer that.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Rather than, “What’s up with Sanders?” I would say, “What’s down with Sanders?” and I think it is his confidence.

The kickers mind can be a terrible thing.
 
Sleepy

Sleepy

As bad as he's been, 90 percent of teams would love to have him on their roster.
 
