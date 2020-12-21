What’s up with the Rams?

That close to a Super Bowl title, yet lose to the Jets?



I didn’t see a highlight form the game, I’m sure the Jets played with some high adrenaline trying to protect a lead the whole game.



Could Aaron Donald be put on the trade block like this off season? They are 27+ mil above the projected cap already.



These are attractive base salaries for AD:



2021: $19.892 million

2022: $9.25 million

2023: $14 million

2024: $16.75 million



I’m guessing his contract would have to be reworked. The Rams couldn’t afford the dead money cap hit on a trade this soon into his deal.



You gotta wonder if he might want out though. You don’t win multiple DPOY awards from the DT position without maximum effort and desire to win.



I’m not looking to give up two first rounds picks for him at almost 30. I’d be interested though. Maybe the Rams would take a lot less if Miami absorbed some of the guaranteed money. Not sure what’s possible with his contract.



Pipe dream? Sure. My pipe is stuffed with the good stuff so this is the crap I come up with.



And the Taxes...



Edit: I actually just saw the highlights. Donald was PISSED coming off that field.