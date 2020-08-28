Fin Fan in Cali
When are NFL roster cuts in 2020? Deadline date, rules, practice squad salary & more to know
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players is approaching, and in 2020, some new rules make the process extra tricky.
When are NFL roster cuts in 2020?
- Roster cuts deadline: Saturday, Sept. 5
- Deadline time: 4 p.m. ET
There will be a claiming period for the players who are placed on waivers during roster cut-downs, but that period will expire at noon ET on Sunday, Sept. 6.
An hour after that claiming period ends, teams will be able to begin constructing their 16-player practice squads. Below is the full schedule for NFL roster cuts/construction.
|Date
|Event
|Aug. 16
|Deadline to cut training camp rosters to 80 players
|Sept. 5
|4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters to 53 players
|Sept. 6
|Waiver claim period after cuts ends at noon ET
|Sept. 6
|Teams can begin signing practice squad players at 1 p.m. ET
|Sept. 10
|Top 51 rule expires