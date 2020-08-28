When are NFL roster cuts in 2020? Deadline date, rules, practice squad salary & more to know

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
41,634
Reaction score
23,714
Age
56
Location
So Cal
www.sportingnews.com

When are NFL roster cuts in 2020? Deadline date, rules, practice squad salary & more to know

The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players is approaching, and in 2020, some new rules make the process extra tricky.
www.sportingnews.com

When are NFL roster cuts in 2020?
  • Roster cuts deadline: Saturday, Sept. 5
  • Deadline time: 4 p.m. ET
NFL teams are free to cut players whenever they want, but when the deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 arrives, all 32 rosters must consist of no more than 53 players on the active/inactive list. (Teams already had to trim their training camp rosters to a maximum of 80 players by Aug. 16.)


There will be a claiming period for the players who are placed on waivers during roster cut-downs, but that period will expire at noon ET on Sunday, Sept. 6.

An hour after that claiming period ends, teams will be able to begin constructing their 16-player practice squads. Below is the full schedule for NFL roster cuts/construction.

DateEvent
Aug. 16Deadline to cut training camp rosters to 80 players
Sept. 54 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters to 53 players
Sept. 6Waiver claim period after cuts ends at noon ET
Sept. 6Teams can begin signing practice squad players at 1 p.m. ET
Sept. 10Top 51 rule expires
 
Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
41,634
Reaction score
23,714
Age
56
Location
So Cal
Below are the players who are eligible to be added to practice squad rosters:

  • Players who do not have an accrued season of NFL experience (rookies)
  • Players who were on the active list for fewer than nine regular-season games during their only accrued season(s)
  • Up to four players per team who have earned no more than two accrued seasons (no game limitations)
  • Up to two (six in 2020) players per team with no limitations as to their number of earned accrued seasons
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom