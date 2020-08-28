When are NFL roster cuts in 2020? Deadline date, rules, practice squad salary & more to know The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down to 53 players is approaching, and in 2020, some new rules make the process extra tricky.

When are NFL roster cuts in 2020?

Roster cuts deadline : Saturday, Sept. 5

: Saturday, Sept. 5 Deadline time: 4 p.m. ET

Date Event Aug. 16 Deadline to cut training camp rosters to 80 players Sept. 5 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut rosters to 53 players Sept. 6 Waiver claim period after cuts ends at noon ET Sept. 6 Teams can begin signing practice squad players at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 10 Top 51 rule expires

NFL teams are free to cut players whenever they want, but when the deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 arrives, all 32 rosters must consist of no more than 53 players on the active/inactive list. (Teams already had to trim their training camp rosters to a maximum of 80 players by Aug. 16.)There will be a claiming period for the players who are placed on waivers during roster cut-downs, but that period will expire at noon ET on Sunday, Sept. 6.An hour after that claiming period ends, teams will be able to begin constructing their 16-player practice squads. Below is the full schedule for NFL roster cuts/construction.