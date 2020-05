Be careful it's not uncommon for a rookie to have one number at the start of camp and then switch to another at the start of the regular saeson after some others have been released. For example Tua might have #5 in training camp and then if Rosen gets cut or trade Tua my opt for #3 instead. For example Preston Williams wore #82 throgh preseason last season, so by September people would be saying ""Williams is number 18 not 82!"