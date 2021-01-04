When is the next time we'll have a top 3 pick?

I have seen this question asked on here many times in regards to picking a QB because we won't get the chance again. In the last 16 drafts, including this coming one, we have picked 3rd or higher 4 times (once was a trade up). So every 4 years the Miami Dolphins have had a selection in the top 3. This isn't a once in a lifetime opportunity. We've also had a top 10 pick 7 out of the last 16. To me, it's obvious you build around the QB you just drafted top 5 and see what he can do with an actual team. If he doesn't show he's capable after that, then we'll move on.



Another thing is, you don't need a top 3 pick to land your QB. The top 10 QB's in passing yards this year featured only 1 QB who was drafted in the top 3 (Matt Ryan). The top 20 QB's in passing yards had 5 QB's who were drafted top 3 (Ryan, Stafford, Goff, Mayfield, Murray). Of course 15 of the top 20 passers were 1st round picks so that shows you where you need to find your QB, but we have a 1st round pick every year.



Trust coach Flo. Trust the process. Go Fins.