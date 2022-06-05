When were you last this excited about an upcoming Phins season?

Like so many on here, I've been a Phins fan my whole life. Moved to Marco when I was a kid and my Dad did a lot of work with Griese, Buonoconti, Czonka, etc. There was one event he was hosting where Terry Bradshaw carried Griese on the stage holding him like a baby. Neat stuff. I wasn't a proper fan until I was about 10 which is when Marino flipped the sports world on it's ear. At that point, I went from not paying much attention to getting to school early so I could go straight to the library and pour through every newspaper I could find to get every micron of info about the Phins. I remember not only setting the VCR to record any sports show I thought was good but also recording shows on the radio to a tape. Some of the younger kids might think it's nuts but with just terrestrial TV and radio (no internet), this is what you had to do.



Slap the fast forward button for 35 years and I have to say that this season has me more excited than I have been this century. The last time I was this pumped was 96 when Don went nuts in FA. That one didn't turn out that well. However, with MCD and the talent we've brought in, I know we're about to transform into something very special and we will be able to enjoy January and eventually February football again.



How about you?