 When were you last this excited about an upcoming Phins season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When were you last this excited about an upcoming Phins season?

When were you last this excited about an upcoming Phins season?

  • Never

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Ricky Years

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • '96 Don's FA Shopping Spree

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • '85 Will Danny Get Back To The SB?

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Early 70's

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other (write it in your post)

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,816
Reaction score
47,040
Location
The offseason doldrums...
Like so many on here, I've been a Phins fan my whole life. Moved to Marco when I was a kid and my Dad did a lot of work with Griese, Buonoconti, Czonka, etc. There was one event he was hosting where Terry Bradshaw carried Griese on the stage holding him like a baby. Neat stuff. I wasn't a proper fan until I was about 10 which is when Marino flipped the sports world on it's ear. At that point, I went from not paying much attention to getting to school early so I could go straight to the library and pour through every newspaper I could find to get every micron of info about the Phins. I remember not only setting the VCR to record any sports show I thought was good but also recording shows on the radio to a tape. Some of the younger kids might think it's nuts but with just terrestrial TV and radio (no internet), this is what you had to do.

Slap the fast forward button for 35 years and I have to say that this season has me more excited than I have been this century. The last time I was this pumped was 96 when Don went nuts in FA. That one didn't turn out that well. However, with MCD and the talent we've brought in, I know we're about to transform into something very special and we will be able to enjoy January and eventually February football again.

How about you?
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,240
Reaction score
12,782
Location
Borneo
I’m not. I’m a wait and see after being a fan of this franchise since 1979.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,816
Reaction score
47,040
Location
The offseason doldrums...
EasyRider said:
I’m not. I’m a wait and see after being a fan of this franchise since 1979.
Click to expand...
sci-fi disney GIF by MANGOTEETH

Is that you in there peeing in the pool?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom