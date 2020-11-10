Where are the naysayers ?

V

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
79
Reaction score
113
Location
NC
It wasn't long ago we were trading Tua because he couldn't cut it after one game, getting rid of Flores and Grier as well as trading in our owner because he can't make good hires. Now that we have shown some real improvement, those that want to constantly trash every move made are staying in the woodwork.

I know this team has a history of failures, but we still have to exercise patience and not want to throw everyone out of the airlock when something doesn't go as planned.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Club 347 Member
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
9,504
Reaction score
19,154
Probably out feeding on some other negative news carcass... Could be sports or something otherwise.
Some just gravitate / resonate to negativity and especially love to try to accuse others as "wrong."
Heck everyone gets things wrong all the time -- part of the fun of life really!

:lol:

tho Fishy is never wrong.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom