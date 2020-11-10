Where are the naysayers ?

It wasn't long ago we were trading Tua because he couldn't cut it after one game, getting rid of Flores and Grier as well as trading in our owner because he can't make good hires. Now that we have shown some real improvement, those that want to constantly trash every move made are staying in the woodwork.



I know this team has a history of failures, but we still have to exercise patience and not want to throw everyone out of the airlock when something doesn't go as planned.