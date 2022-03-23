 Where Does Miami Now Rank in the AFC? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where Does Miami Now Rank in the AFC?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
18,054
Reaction score
16,326
The AFC is absolutely loaded and the offseason is a "paper race," but Miami looks vastly improved.

Hill, Waddle and Wilson at wide receiver. Mostert and Edmunds at running back. Armstead and Williams added to the offensive line. All 11 starters returning on defense.

Realistically, where does Miami now rank in the AFC?
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
25,476
Reaction score
23,316
Location
Columbus, OH
I would say Miami is now in the #7-#9 range instead of the #10-#12 range with their last 2 moves made. Draft can move them up further to confidently saying Miami should be competing for the division. Winning the division is going to be the easiest path to the playoffs this year for Miami.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,318
Reaction score
4,440
Age
37
Location
Kansas
You know all those ppl that thought Tua couldn't throw deep, Tua can't play wo elite WRs and a good oline????
Guess what Motha f**kers. Tua has a line and the weapons now, with his accuracy Tua is about to break out BIG TIME!
 
