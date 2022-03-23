SF Dolphin Fan
The AFC is absolutely loaded and the offseason is a "paper race," but Miami looks vastly improved.
Hill, Waddle and Wilson at wide receiver. Mostert and Edmunds at running back. Armstead and Williams added to the offensive line. All 11 starters returning on defense.
Realistically, where does Miami now rank in the AFC?
