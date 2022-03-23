Where is our cap as of T. Hill?

allsilverdreams
What are we left with cap wise?
We'll save a few million on the draft picks we traded. But we'll get there.I read after Armstead Miami was down to 3m. I don’t understand how they can afford Hill or anyone else now but I’m not a cap guy.
Plenty of ways to push current cap unto future years. There's also the old fashioned cutting overpaid players like Jesse Davis.I read after Armstead Miami was down to 3m. I don’t understand how they can afford Hill or anyone else now but I’m not a cap guy.
As much as we've invested on O this offseason, I'd be shocked if we don't go D in draftmost likely backload some of this contract, cut a bunch of dead weight.
We might be out of the Center sweepstakes, idk how we can afford a big C. and we can't draft one until the 3rd
You can find plenty of good linemen in the third, especially interior. Not that this team ever does.most likely backload some of this contract, cut a bunch of dead weight.
We might be out of the Center sweepstakes, idk how we can afford a big C. and we can't draft one until the 3rd