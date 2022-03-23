 Where is our cap as of T. Hill? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where is our cap as of T. Hill?

S

Sirspud

We've always had the ability to cut some dead weight and move someone money around if needed. Might see some of that now. Many other teams have already done that just to get under the cap to sign some guys. We didn't need to until maybe now.
 
DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
I read after Armstead Miami was down to 3m. I don’t understand how they can afford Hill or anyone else now but I’m not a cap guy.
 
brumdog44

DuderinoN703 said:
I read after Armstead Miami was down to 3m. I don’t understand how they can afford Hill or anyone else now but I’m not a cap guy.
We'll save a few million on the draft picks we traded. But we'll get there.
 
WesternNYDolfan

most likely backload some of this contract, cut a bunch of dead weight.

We might be out of the Center sweepstakes, idk how we can afford a big C. and we can't draft one until the 3rd
 
theOutback

WesternNYDolfan said:
most likely backload some of this contract, cut a bunch of dead weight.

We might be out of the Center sweepstakes, idk how we can afford a big C. and we can't draft one until the 3rd
As much as we've invested on O this offseason, I'd be shocked if we don't go D in draft
 
Mike McDaniel

We'll see some restructuring and cutting here real soon

The only *real* downside to Hill's deal in my eyes is that...well...what if Tua is actually really good? Then he'll need to be paid...
 
