Where Tagovailoa has lifted the offense is in the red zone

Miami has had a couple of impressive 1 yard TD drives under Tua.
I have no doubt Tua is better than Fitz in the red zone. He can make passes into tight windows Fitz has no business even trying.for the sake of the argument, take them out of the equation and he's still 6 for 8. significantly better than 8 for 15
This is the biggest improvement area so far. Also you can't help but think about the Seattle game where we had like 4-5 RZ trips and could only get FGs.
We've since seen how awful SEA's defense is.
When a certain faction of fans were crying bloody murder over Fitz getting benched for Tua, I cited that game and the NE game as examples where he wasn't playing so "lights out" as many claimed.
The SEA game was especially damning. MIA should have won that game.
Well, we can continue to come up for reasons why we like Tua. The fact is he's a great talent and if we can surround him with the right players then he could be a great QB for us for years to come.
I would love it if NE tried the same **** on their 2nd try... Absolutely love it...Yep! Clearly Seattle defense has been exploited by teams since they played us. That as a very winnable game based on those RZ opportunity. I think NE is a little tougher to gauge becuase they know exactly how to play us and will do the exact same thing next time. Specifically, they understand we have problems stopping the run and like last time i fully expect them to run the ball down our throats and control the time of possession and limit our offense on the field. Those tosses and traps etc are absolutely deadly with that team and that offensive line and coaching.
