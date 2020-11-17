Where Tagovailoa has lifted the offense is in the red zone

EJay said: We've since seen how awful SEA's defense is.



When a certain faction of fans were crying bloody murder over Fitz getting benched for Tua, I cited that game and the NE game as examples where he wasn't playing so "lights out" as many claimed.



The SEA game was especially damning. MIA should have won that game.

Yep! Clearly Seattle defense has been exploited by teams since they played us. That as a very winnable game based on those RZ opportunity. I think NE is a little tougher to gauge becuase they know exactly how to play us and will do the exact same thing next time. Specifically, they understand we have problems stopping the run and like last time i fully expect them to run the ball down our throats and control the time of possession and limit our offense on the field. Those tosses and traps etc are absolutely deadly with that team and that offensive line and coaching.