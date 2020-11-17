Where Tagovailoa has lifted the offense is in the red zone

greasyObnoxious said:
for the sake of the argument, take them out of the equation and he's still 6 for 8. significantly better than 8 for 15
I have no doubt Tua is better than Fitz in the red zone. He can make passes into tight windows Fitz has no business even trying.

I was having fun mocking stats that got overinflated.

Reminded me of RT for 7 years throwing short of first downs on 3rd down, but his QB rating looked really good.
 
Well, we can continue to come up for reasons why we like Tua. The fact is he's a great talent and if we can surround him with the right players then he could be a great QB for us for years to come.
 
ANUFan said:
This is the biggest improvement area so far. Also you can't help but think about the Seattle game where we had like 4-5 RZ trips and could only get FGs.
We've since seen how awful SEA's defense is.

When a certain faction of fans were crying bloody murder over Fitz getting benched for Tua, I cited that game and the NE game as examples where he wasn't playing so "lights out" as many claimed.

The SEA game was especially damning. MIA should have won that game.
 
EJay said:
We've since seen how awful SEA's defense is.

When a certain faction of fans were crying bloody murder over Fitz getting benched for Tua, I cited that game and the NE game as examples where he wasn't playing so "lights out" as many claimed.

The SEA game was especially damning. MIA should have won that game.
Yep! Clearly Seattle defense has been exploited by teams since they played us. That as a very winnable game based on those RZ opportunity. I think NE is a little tougher to gauge becuase they know exactly how to play us and will do the exact same thing next time. Specifically, they understand we have problems stopping the run and like last time i fully expect them to run the ball down our throats and control the time of possession and limit our offense on the field. Those tosses and traps etc are absolutely deadly with that team and that offensive line and coaching.
 
Danny said:
Well, we can continue to come up for reasons why we like Tua. The fact is he's a great talent and if we can surround him with the right players then he could be a great QB for us for years to come.
What? I thought elite QBs could carry the team. <sarcasm>
I agree. He's had bad plays, but the talent is there
 
ANUFan said:
Yep! Clearly Seattle defense has been exploited by teams since they played us. That as a very winnable game based on those RZ opportunity. I think NE is a little tougher to gauge becuase they know exactly how to play us and will do the exact same thing next time. Specifically, they understand we have problems stopping the run and like last time i fully expect them to run the ball down our throats and control the time of possession and limit our offense on the field. Those tosses and traps etc are absolutely deadly with that team and that offensive line and coaching.
I would love it if NE tried the same **** on their 2nd try... Absolutely love it...
 
NBP81 said:
I would love it if NE tried the same **** on their 2nd try... Absolutely love it...
How are we going to stop that? We couldn't even bottle up K.Ballage. NE has much better OL guys, better running back, better coaches etc, better schemes etc...
They're absolutely not going to have Cam sit back there and throw against us.
They;re going to toss and trap and counter us to death.

We barely have decent rotation in the DL and we don't have LBs that can stop jack spit running teams.

Don't ask for what the team can't handle!
 
EJay said:
We've since seen how awful SEA's defense is.

When a certain faction of fans were crying bloody murder over Fitz getting benched for Tua, I cited that game and the NE game as examples where he wasn't playing so "lights out" as many claimed.

The SEA game was especially damning. MIA should have won that game.
Exactly! This was my main argument as to why we should start Tua. In the SEA game, our defense and special teams put our offense in so many good situations but we had to kick 5 field goals!! And we only lost by 8.
 
