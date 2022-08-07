 Where to meet other forum members for opening game with Pats | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where to meet other forum members for opening game with Pats

N

ncphinfan

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 27, 2021
Messages
103
Reaction score
235
Age
69
Location
N. Carolina
My three sons and I flying from N.C. down to Ft. Lauderdale for season opening game against the Pats. Arriving Saturday morning we'll take time to party some at Top Golf, then to Miami to catch the Marlins/Mets game with "Beer Fest" tickets. Question is where in or around Hard Rock stadium can we meet and tail gate with other forum members? Looking forward to kicking off the 2022 season with coach McD's first win.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom