Where Will Gesicki Fit in Dolphins O & Future?

Mike Gesicki is a Phan favorite of many including myself and was very glad we tagged him. Big question is what's next? A closer look:



He is not a TE. Last year, he was in line for only 99 pf 827 snaps. He was in the slot for 453 and outside for 252. Unless McD thinks he can block in the ZBS he is one of our WRs but cannot be called that as we got to tag him as a TE. He was a good WR last season with 78 catches for 780 but only 2 scores. This year is a whole different picture.



Hill and Wilson were both in the slot 500 times last year and Waddle 485. That's Lots of Slots. How do we fit him in?



As to the future, I I don't see a long term deal and think he will convince the NFL he is a WR. Instead of a $12M tag it would double.



How will this all shake out?