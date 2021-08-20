Where Would You Rank Miami’s Defense?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 15,115
- Reaction score
- 10,506
Just read an article on NFL.COM ranking the top nine defenses in the NFL. No surprise, Tampa Bay and Buffalo were included. So was New England, which did surprise me. Miami wasn't in this group.
I'm assuming that had a lot to do with the Dolphins run defense and the difficulty repeating turnover success.
Still, am I being a homer saying Miami should be ahead of New England? I definitely think the Dolphins are a top 10 defense.
