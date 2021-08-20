Where Would You Rank Miami’s Defense?

Good question. The homer in me says "HIGH!" But that really depends on what statistic is driving the ranking. For example, Miami was top 5 last year in Points Scored Against, and 3rd-down conversion % I believe. But nowhere NEAR top 5 in yards given up. I saw them last year as more of a bend-but-don't-break defense. When Elandon Roberts went down with the knee injury, we really faltered the rest of the way. Too many injuries collectively doomed any chance in that Buffalo game.



Early in the season, we were pleasantly competitive against Buffalo, Seattle, & Kansas City; teams considered top 5 or 6 powerhouses. This year, I think we're significantly better, and starting healthy. Everything depends upon health. On PAPER, we CAN be a top 5 defense. But there's no question in my mind that our team is better (dare I say vastly) than last year. They will be fun to watch.