Where Would You Rank Miami’s Defense?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,115
Reaction score
10,506
Just read an article on NFL.COM ranking the top nine defenses in the NFL. No surprise, Tampa Bay and Buffalo were included. So was New England, which did surprise me. Miami wasn't in this group.

I'm assuming that had a lot to do with the Dolphins run defense and the difficulty repeating turnover success.

Still, am I being a homer saying Miami should be ahead of New England? I definitely think the Dolphins are a top 10 defense.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
19,660
Reaction score
18,160
Yeah crazy how Miami wasn’t included.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Club Member
Joined
Apr 28, 2006
Messages
7,043
Reaction score
8,357
By pretty much every standard or analysis we were a top 10 defense all of last year. We only got better. So obviously we do not rank top 10 going into season.

DolphinDevil28

DolphinDevil28

I like boobs.
Club Member
Joined
May 3, 2003
Messages
14,079
Reaction score
566
Age
37
Location
Baton Rouge, LA
This is my ride or die topic.
If y’all have seen my posts lately, I’m all in on this defense. It’ll be even better than last year because of more consistent run stuffing and better safety play.

This defense will be awesome.
 
F

FinFilbert

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
468
Reaction score
43
Location
World famous Davie, FL
Good question. The homer in me says "HIGH!" But that really depends on what statistic is driving the ranking. For example, Miami was top 5 last year in Points Scored Against, and 3rd-down conversion % I believe. But nowhere NEAR top 5 in yards given up. I saw them last year as more of a bend-but-don't-break defense. When Elandon Roberts went down with the knee injury, we really faltered the rest of the way. Too many injuries collectively doomed any chance in that Buffalo game.

Early in the season, we were pleasantly competitive against Buffalo, Seattle, & Kansas City; teams considered top 5 or 6 powerhouses. This year, I think we're significantly better, and starting healthy. Everything depends upon health. On PAPER, we CAN be a top 5 defense. But there's no question in my mind that our team is better (dare I say vastly) than last year. They will be fun to watch.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
1,008
Reaction score
3,824
Location
Fort St. John, BC, Canada
Not in top 9....smh. The Dolphins d will be elite this year.

It runs and runs in the media all the way to Madden. Top Dolphin 91 X. Howard, it is laughable listening to media at times.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,456
Reaction score
3,113
Age
32
Location
New York
What separates our defense from pretty much every other team on that list is depth. We have at least 4 guys capable of starting at safety. We have a ton of CB depth. We have a respectable DL and LB rotation. The Bucs, for example, have a good defense with literally zero depth behind their starters. A few unlucky injuries and they have no names on the field.
 
