"Wherever Tua goes, Najee goes. Wherever Najee goes, Tua goes."



(If the video below doesn't start at 3:09, skip forward to it)







Wouldn't it be cool if this quote from Tua's mom took on new meaning in a few months?



Also, I keep hearing that the Dolphins might draft DeVonta Smith this year. Wouldn't that be cool? Just imagine what it would look like to have Tua throwing to the Heisman trophy winner!



