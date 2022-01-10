 Which Coaches would you like to get interviewed | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which Coaches would you like to get interviewed

Tony Dungy dreaming
Bill Cowher dreaming
Honestly I want a coach that has head coaching experience. Wouldn't be against Harbaugh or Pederson.
 
