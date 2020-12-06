Which job do you take?

Fandom aside and I will put aside my anger with the chargers. Stole this from a radio show and wanted your takes? Better potential GM job upcoming. Houston or lac? Both are set at the QB position. Houston has a lack of draft picks. lac might be better overall as far as players go. I am gonna lean Houston. At this stage of their careers, Watson is a much better QB than Herbert, by a lot! Herbert might have the all time best rookie season ever, but Watson is playing lights out and is more proven. So what do you all think?