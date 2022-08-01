 Which NFL Team Has the Best WR's This Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which NFL Team Has the Best WR's This Year?

2022 NFL receiving corps rankings: Cincinnati Bengals take No. 1 spot, Philadelphia Eagles make top five

The Cincinnati Bengals' young corps of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd takes the top spot in these wide receiver unit rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
They have Cinci, TB and the Dolphins top 3.

3. MIAMI DOLPHINS

Via an offseason trade, Tyreek Hill joined forces with the player closest to his unique blend of speed and twitch in the open field — Jaylen Waddle. Opposing defenses are going to have to grapple with the best way to mitigate risk and limit the damage caused by that duo all season.

Hill and Waddle aren’t the only quality receiving options for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, either. Tight end Mike Gesicki has 32 contested catches over the past two seasons (tied for fourth in NFL), and free agent acquisition Cedrick Wilson steps in as the No. 3 wide receiver after a career year with the Cowboys in 2021 (71.6 PFF receiving grade).
 
Beginning of the year Cincinnati and Tampa.

End of the year I'm thinking it'll be us.
 
