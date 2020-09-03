Which Part Of This Team Are You Anticipating The Most?

There's so much change with no real preview, so there's going to be a ton to look at in Week 1. A brand-spanking new OL. Revamped LB. New parts on the DL. RB who (hopefully) don't smash themselves directly into the back of the new OL. A new QB who will hopefully at some point during the year get the wrapper taken off and put into a game.



So what are you looking forward to seeing first?



For me, it's the secondary. All I hear is praise. What's most interesting is that the biggest acquisition of the offseason (Byron Jones) isn't standing out head and shoulders above his peers...but not because everyone else is playing poorly. It's because, apparently, everyone else is playing really well. Nik Needham. Iggy. Brandon Jones. Clayton Fejedefghim. Eric Rowe. Yes...even Bobby McCain. All of this is WITHOUT X really participating...the brightest spot on the whole unit just two years ago.



Is some of this hype because it's in scrimmages? Of course. But I don't think it's ALL hype when the reports are so similar coming from so many different areas.



Who are you looking forward to seeing most?