 Which Player becomes an immediate Star? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which Player becomes an immediate Star?

Which Player becomes a star immediately?

  • Total voters
    51
LDNFin

LDNFin

Rookie
Joined
Nov 4, 2019
Messages
58
Reaction score
166
Location
London
With our needs on offense it can be argued that any of those players listed could potentially become a star straight away, the opportunity would definitely be there. I'd say Pitts has the highest ceiling though...
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2008
Messages
1,955
Reaction score
1,765
Location
Albany, NY
I voted for Smith, as he’s my favorite of the group, but I would’ve selected all of them if I had the option. I have my preferences, but it’s hard to be disappointed with any option there
 
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
68,742
Reaction score
21,828
Location
richmond va
Goonies said:
Hoops if his mental evaluations check out I believe and have told you before he will be a star LB in the NFL. Is he a head case that would ruin a locker room?
Click to expand...

you can keep drafting Christian Wilkins types top 15 im rolling with the elite talents. That kid could be the best off ball lb the leagues seen since ray Lewis.

if his football character checks out elite is his floor
 
hoops

hoops

Tua time!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
68,742
Reaction score
21,828
Location
richmond va
It’s 2018 derwin james all over again and teams still haven’t learned their lesson. Except this ones in the front 7 without the medical flags
 
Goonies

Goonies

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
2,036
Reaction score
926
Location
Miami,FL
hoops said:
you can keep drafting Christian Wilkins types top 15 im rolling with the elite talents. That kid could be the best off ball lb the leagues seen since ray Lewis.

if his football character checks out elite is his floor
Click to expand...
No Question, Flores and crew have serious decisions to make tonite.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,656
Reaction score
5,963
My natural inclination here is to go Pitts. He's usually my answer to every question :) But honestly, it's all about fit and situation that the player goes to, if Pitts goes to the wrong place and is misused that's not going to turn out well. Waddle and Smith have a chance to eclipse Chase because they probably go to a better team (assuming we don't take Chase :)).
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
9,372
Reaction score
10,327
Location
New Jersey
Too much speculation about offense for Miami at #6. Last year it was Justin Herbert or bust for Miami at #5. Smokesceen all the way about offense. Parson is the surprise pick.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
5,857
Reaction score
2,386
Location
NC
Probably not a pass catcher since it always takes them a year it two to hit their stride. Sewell can come in and lock it down day 1 and Parsons can be disruptive right off the bat.

With that said, I voted Chase since he'll either be in Cincy or Miami being thrown to by popular young QBs. His "star" power will be higher
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom