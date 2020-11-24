Which players have become favorites of yours?

Since I'm tired of seeing all these negative threads and how we picked the wrong QB and blah blah blah I thought I'd make a thread where we focus on current fins players that over the last two years you have grown to love. Mine has to be Andrew Van Ginkel. Besides the fact that he has an amazing name, the kid just works his *** off play after play. When I was watching the Broncos drive down the field to ice the game when it was 20-13, I just kept thinking okay we need someone to make a play here and its either going to be Howard of Van Ginkel who does it, and sure enough he forces a fumble at the 1-yard line to give the team a chance to pull off the win.



Honorable mention to Jason Sanders, there's something about a kicker lining up for a 53 yard field goal and it almost feels like other kickers kicking from 35 yards out, you just know he is going to nail it.