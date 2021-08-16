 Which QB would you want to face week 1? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Which QB would you want to face week 1?

which Pats QB would you rather face week 1 ?

  • Cam Newton

    Votes: 3 17.6%

  • Mac Jones

    Votes: 14 82.4%
If you are the Dolphins Defense, which QB would you want to face week 1?
Living up here in New England, the reporters are still trying to figure out who it will be. They and the fans
all want and hope it is Mac Jones it seems.
So is it better to face no armed Cam, who still is a big boy that can run, or a rookie in his 1st game?
 
mac jones is going to suck in the nfl.

if he starts against us, i would think our defense would feast.
 
I'm not concerned about either QB they have, as neither are accurate. I believe this D is outstanding, we will shut down either one. It will be miserable for them, we can stop the run and dominate the pass.

However, I am always concerned with NE's coaching and their adjustment to the adjustments.
 
Some radio talking heads on NFL network said that they would prefer Dalton to Cam - that is how poor his TC and preseason is going

But keep in mind Cam will start strong and fade away by game 3-4
 
I think you always want to face a rookie quarterback, especially in his first ever start.

That said, I fully expect we'll see Cam.
 
I voted for Cam as he has accuracy issues and we should be able to contain him. We have the game plan to beat him. On the other hand we have a rookie starting his first game against a ball hawking defense.

Tough call but I like our chances either way.
 
