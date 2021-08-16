If you are the Dolphins Defense, which QB would you want to face week 1?
Living up here in New England, the reporters are still trying to figure out who it will be. They and the fans
all want and hope it is Mac Jones it seems.
So is it better to face no armed Cam, who still is a big boy that can run, or a rookie in his 1st game?
Living up here in New England, the reporters are still trying to figure out who it will be. They and the fans
all want and hope it is Mac Jones it seems.
So is it better to face no armed Cam, who still is a big boy that can run, or a rookie in his 1st game?